Ratios Revealed: Decoding Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) was $90.49 for the day, down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $92.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.73 million shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.525.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCHW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On June 09, 2025, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $82.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Beatty Jonathan S sold 3,072 shares for $98.00 per share. The transaction valued at 301,056 led to the insider holds 11,923 shares of the business.

Craig Jonathan M. sold 35,188 shares of SCHW for $3,355,028 on Nov 07 ’25. The MD, Head of Investor Services now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $95.35 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Craig Jonathan M., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 35,188 shares for $95.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCHW now has a Market Capitalization of 164259201024 and an Enterprise Value of 136977424384. As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.978.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCHW is 0.95, which has changed by 0.14653468 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $99.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.50%.

Shares Statistics:

SCHW traded an average of 8.93M shares per day over the past three months and 7939050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.68B. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.27% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of 1761868800 were 14667997 with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 1759190400 on 21587246. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14667997 and a Short% of Float of 0.88.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.06, SCHW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011442141. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 33.48% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-31 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is currently in progress, with 17.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.89 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $5.97 and $5.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.27B to a low estimate of $6.08B. As of. The current estimate, Charles Schwab Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.33BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.22B. There is a high estimate of $6.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.99B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.61BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.74B and the low estimate is $25.04B.