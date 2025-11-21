Ratios Revealed: Decoding GoldMining Inc (GLDG)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of GoldMining Inc (AMEX: GLDG) was $1.31 for the day, down -9.03% from the previous closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.16 million shares were traded. GLDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLDG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.02 and its Current Ratio is at 3.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLDG now has a Market Capitalization of 271433984 and an Enterprise Value of 265866992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLDG is 1.10, which has changed by 0.5652174 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLDG has reached a high of $1.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.56%.

Shares Statistics:

GLDG traded an average of 2.57M shares per day over the past three months and 1742300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.94M. Insiders hold about 4.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.15% stake in the company. Shares short for GLDG as of 1761868800 were 2017362 with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 1759190400 on 1626168. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2017362 and a Short% of Float of 1.0299999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of GoldMining Inc (GLDG).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.13.