Ratios Revealed: Decoding National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) was $13.39 for the day, down -4.15% from the previous closing price of $13.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. NESR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NESR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NESR now has a Market Capitalization of 1349414272 and an Enterprise Value of 1636172160. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.289 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.359.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NESR is 0.25, which has changed by 0.64546525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NESR has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.34%.

Shares Statistics:

NESR traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1480050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.28M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.44% stake in the company. Shares short for NESR as of 1761868800 were 3588231 with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 1759190400 on 3399733. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3588231 and a Short% of Float of 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $375M to a low estimate of $359.7M. As of. The current estimate, National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s year-ago sales were $343.68MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.15M. There is a high estimate of $379M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NESR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.41B.