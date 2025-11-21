Ratios Revealed: Decoding National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ: NESR) was $13.39 for the day, down -4.15% from the previous closing price of $13.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. NESR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NESR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.92 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 15, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NESR now has a Market Capitalization of 1349414272 and an Enterprise Value of 1636172160. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.289 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.359.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NESR is 0.25, which has changed by 0.64546525 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NESR has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.34%.

Shares Statistics:

NESR traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1480050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.28M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.44% stake in the company. Shares short for NESR as of 1761868800 were 3588231 with a Short Ratio of 3.53, compared to 1759190400 on 3399733. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3588231 and a Short% of Float of 5.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $375M to a low estimate of $359.7M. As of. The current estimate, National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s year-ago sales were $343.68MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.15M. There is a high estimate of $379M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NESR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.41B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.