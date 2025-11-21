Ratios Revealed: Decoding Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) was $21.37 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $21.35. In other words, the price has increased by $0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.43 million shares were traded. WY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

CIBC Upgraded its Neutral to Sector Outperform on January 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $25.29 per share. The transaction valued at 101,140 led to the insider holds 21,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WY now has a Market Capitalization of 15418690560 and an Enterprise Value of 20485382144. As of this moment, Weyerhaeuser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 75.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.897 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.084.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WY is 1.08, which has changed by -0.30228758 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WY has reached a high of $32.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.24%.

Shares Statistics:

WY traded an average of 5.07M shares per day over the past three months and 6272580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 720.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 717.71M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WY as of 1761868800 were 14425960 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1759190400 on 15368568. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14425960 and a Short% of Float of 2.39.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.83, WY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.83. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038875878. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 147.28% for WY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1988-06-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is currently under the scrutiny of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of. The current estimate, Weyerhaeuser Co’s year-ago sales were $1.71BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.12BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.52B and the low estimate is $6.78B.