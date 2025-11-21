Ratios Revealed: Decoding Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) was $21.37 for the day, up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $21.35. In other words, the price has increased by $0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.43 million shares were traded. WY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

CIBC Upgraded its Neutral to Sector Outperform on January 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $25.29 per share. The transaction valued at 101,140 led to the insider holds 21,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WY now has a Market Capitalization of 15418690560 and an Enterprise Value of 20485382144. As of this moment, Weyerhaeuser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 75.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.897 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.084.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WY is 1.08, which has changed by -0.30228758 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WY has reached a high of $32.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.24%.

Shares Statistics:

WY traded an average of 5.07M shares per day over the past three months and 6272580 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 720.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 717.71M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WY as of 1761868800 were 14425960 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1759190400 on 15368568. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14425960 and a Short% of Float of 2.39.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.83, WY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.83. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038875878. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 147.28% for WY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1988-06-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is currently under the scrutiny of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of. The current estimate, Weyerhaeuser Co’s year-ago sales were $1.71BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.12BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.52B and the low estimate is $6.78B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.