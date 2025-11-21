Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Morgan Stanley (MS)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) closed at $158.7 in the last session, down -2.21% from day before closing price of $162.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.25 million shares were traded. MS stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 03, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

On July 09, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when PICK EDWARD sold 100,000 shares for $164.34 per share. The transaction valued at 16,434,440 led to the insider holds 574,986 shares of the business.

EDWARD PICK bought 100,000 shares of MS for $16,434,440 on Oct 31 ’25. On Oct 17 ’25, another insider, MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LL, who serves as the Indirectly controlled by the i of the company, bought 3,320 shares for $159.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MS now has a Market Capitalization of 253338484736 and an Enterprise Value of 165019009024. As of this moment, Morgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.408.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MS is 1.21, which has changed by 0.20223725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MS has reached a high of $171.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.63%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MS traded on average about 5.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5554840 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 23.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.23% stake in the company. Shares short for MS as of 1761868800 were 14187742 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1759190400 on 14573942. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14187742 and a Short% of Float of 1.17.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MS is 3.85, which was 3.85 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023722965. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95. The current Payout Ratio is 44.68% for MS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-01-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently being evaluated by a team of 16.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.79, with high estimates of $2.99 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $9.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.9. EPS for the following year is $10.52, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $11.52 and $9.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.13B to a low estimate of $17.19B. As of. The current estimate, Morgan Stanley’s year-ago sales were $16.22BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.87B. There is a high estimate of $19.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.57B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.76BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.8B and the low estimate is $70.19B.

