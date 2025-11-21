Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Novagold Resources Inc (NG)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) closed at $8.27 in the last session, down -7.39% from day before closing price of $8.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.235.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.91 and its Current Ratio is at 26.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On July 16, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Schutt Ethan bought 3,824 shares for $5.23 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 51,735 shares of the business.

KYLE HUME D. bought 10,000 shares of NG for $41,000 on Jun 30 ’25. The Director now owns 22,348 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Electrum Strategic Resources L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 13,333,334 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000,002 and bolstered with 92,902,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NG now has a Market Capitalization of 3365286400 and an Enterprise Value of 3672123904.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NG is 0.80, which has changed by 1.4805555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NG traded on average about 3.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2714050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 406.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.48M. Insiders hold about 25.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.31% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of 1761868800 were 12340569 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1759190400 on 15126323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12340569 and a Short% of Float of 3.88.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Novagold Resources Inc (NG) is underway, with the input of 2 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.25.