Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Novagold Resources Inc (NG)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Novagold Resources Inc (AMEX: NG) closed at $8.27 in the last session, down -7.39% from day before closing price of $8.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.84 million shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.235.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.91 and its Current Ratio is at 26.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On July 16, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 ’25 when Schutt Ethan bought 3,824 shares for $5.23 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 51,735 shares of the business.

KYLE HUME D. bought 10,000 shares of NG for $41,000 on Jun 30 ’25. The Director now owns 22,348 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Electrum Strategic Resources L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 13,333,334 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,000,002 and bolstered with 92,902,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NG now has a Market Capitalization of 3365286400 and an Enterprise Value of 3672123904.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NG is 0.80, which has changed by 1.4805555 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.94%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NG traded on average about 3.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2714050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 406.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 304.48M. Insiders hold about 25.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.31% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of 1761868800 were 12340569 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1759190400 on 15126323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12340569 and a Short% of Float of 3.88.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Novagold Resources Inc (NG) is underway, with the input of 2 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.25.

