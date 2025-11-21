Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Prudential plc ADR (PUK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) closed at $27.29 in the last session, down -0.58% from day before closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUK now has a Market Capitalization of 34659815424 and an Enterprise Value of 72879611904. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.462 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.158.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUK is 0.83, which has changed by 0.7092154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $29.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUK traded on average about 958.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1077560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of 1761868800 were 1592053 with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 1759190400 on 2350948. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1592053 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PUK is 0.48, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008743169. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 27.47% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-09-20 when the company split stock in a 1031:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.99BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.8B and the low estimate is $9.8B.