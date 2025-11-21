Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Prudential plc ADR (PUK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) closed at $27.29 in the last session, down -0.58% from day before closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. PUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUK now has a Market Capitalization of 34659815424 and an Enterprise Value of 72879611904. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.462 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.158.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PUK is 0.83, which has changed by 0.7092154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $29.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUK traded on average about 958.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1077560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.71% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of 1761868800 were 1592053 with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 1759190400 on 2350948. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1592053 and a Short% of Float of 0.13999999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PUK is 0.48, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008743169. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.61. The current Payout Ratio is 27.47% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-09-20 when the company split stock in a 1031:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.99BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.8B and the low estimate is $9.8B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.