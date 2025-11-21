Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Stifel Financial Corp (SF)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) closed at $115.24 in the last session, down -2.85% from day before closing price of $118.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.6 million shares were traded. SF stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.015.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $121.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when ZEMLYAK JAMES M bought 4 shares for $110.17 per share. The transaction valued at 441 led to the insider holds 7,032 shares of the business.

ZEMLYAK JAMES M bought 2 shares of SF for $232 on Aug 13 ’25. The Co-President now owns 7,037 shares after completing the transaction at $116.00 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, ZEMLYAK JAMES M, who serves as the Co-President of the company, bought 2 shares for $114.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 228 and bolstered with 7,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SF now has a Market Capitalization of 11774462976 and an Enterprise Value of 9328883712. As of this moment, Stifel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.762.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SF is 1.14, which has changed by 0.03138852 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SF has reached a high of $125.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SF traded on average about 770.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 712050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.55M. Insiders hold about 3.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SF as of 1761868800 were 2953311 with a Short Ratio of 3.83, compared to 1759190400 on 3059845. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2953311 and a Short% of Float of 3.0.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SF is 1.80, which was 1.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015174506. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 26.86% for SF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-12-17 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Stifel Financial Corp (SF) is currently in the spotlight, with 7.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.81 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $9.58, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $9.8 and $9.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of. The current estimate, Stifel Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $5.66B.