Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Valaris Ltd (VAL)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) closed at $53.64 in the last session, down -3.39% from day before closing price of $55.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.255.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

On January 15, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $87 to $59.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 18, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Luca Gilles sold 35,000 shares for $48.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,709,400 led to the insider holds 81,269 shares of the business.

Luca Gilles bought 35,000 shares of VAL for $1,708,275 on Sep 03 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Dibowitz Anton, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $33.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 254,314 and bolstered with 250,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAL now has a Market Capitalization of 3819890176 and an Enterprise Value of 4366730240. As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.807 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.353.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VAL is 1.16, which has changed by 0.1641854 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $58.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.41%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAL traded on average about 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 796500 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.68M. Insiders hold about 11.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.27% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of 1761868800 were 8821634 with a Short Ratio of 7.91, compared to 1759190400 on 10975563. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8821634 and a Short% of Float of 16.440001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Valaris Ltd (VAL) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $498.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $503.98M to a low estimate of $480M. As of. The current estimate, Valaris Ltd’s year-ago sales were $584.4MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.97M. There is a high estimate of $471M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $392.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.07B.