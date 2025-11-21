Sonoco Products Co (SON)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sonoco Products Co’s stock clocked out at $39.77, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $39.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. SON stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.2664 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.58 and its Current Ratio is at 0.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

On October 09, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $56.

On June 04, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on June 04, 2025, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Haley John R bought 2,506 shares for $39.87 per share. The transaction valued at 99,914 led to the insider holds 23,310 shares of the business.

Joachimczyk Paul bought 20,500 shares of SON for $809,746 on Oct 29 ’25. The CFO now owns 20,500 shares after completing the transaction at $39.50 per share. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Haley John R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,246 shares for $44.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,100 and bolstered with 20,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SON now has a Market Capitalization of 3922635008 and an Enterprise Value of 9154958336. As of this moment, Sonoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4100.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 388.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.287 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.451.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SON is 0.54, which has changed by -0.20518446 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SON has reached a high of $52.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SON traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1022420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.49M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.03% stake in the company. Shares short for SON as of 1761868800 were 4509895 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1759190400 on 3782236. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4509895 and a Short% of Float of 5.91.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.1, SON has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.052684393. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.5. The current Payout Ratio is 125.36% for SON, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-05-13 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sonoco Products Co (SON) is currently in the spotlight, with 9.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.72 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.67. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of. The current estimate, Sonoco Products Co’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.31BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $7.28B.