Stock Market Recap: Avient Corp (AVNT) Concludes at 27.48, a -2.41 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $28.16 in the prior trading day, Avient Corp (NYSE: AVNT) closed at $27.48, down -2.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. AVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 2.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 17, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On March 14, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 ’25 when Rathbun Joel R. bought 2,731 shares for $37.82 per share.

Rathbun Joel R. bought 2,966 shares of AVNT for $120,301 on Mar 17 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2516168448 and an Enterprise Value of 4120631808. As of this moment, Avient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.269 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVNT is 1.49, which has changed by -0.44967753 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVNT has reached a high of $53.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 591.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 827940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.76M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.75% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNT as of 1761868800 were 1438230 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1759190400 on 1496116. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1438230 and a Short% of Float of 2.08.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AVNT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.08, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038352273. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Avient Corp (AVNT) is a result of the insights provided by 7.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $751.12M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $763.1M to a low estimate of $740M. As of. The current estimate, Avient Corp’s year-ago sales were $746.5MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $838.65M. There is a high estimate of $857.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $819M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.24BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.37B and the low estimate is $3.27B.