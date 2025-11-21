Stock Market Recap: Huntsman Corp (HUN) Concludes at 8.16, a -2.97 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $8.41 in the prior trading day, Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) closed at $8.16, down -2.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.95 million shares were traded. HUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.155.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

On September 12, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Lister Philip M. bought 29,762 shares for $8.15 per share. The transaction valued at 242,709 led to the insider holds 116,914 shares of the business.

Huntsman Peter R bought 45,000 shares of HUN for $503,405 on May 07 ’25. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 6,600,227 shares after completing the transaction at $11.19 per share. On May 05 ’25, another insider, Huntsman Peter R, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 42,000 shares for $11.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 492,954 and bolstered with 6,555,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUN now has a Market Capitalization of 1417817344 and an Enterprise Value of 3629246208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.628 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.707.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HUN is 0.69, which has changed by -0.57135576 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $20.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.12%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6665160 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 172.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.76M. Insiders hold about 5.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.71% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of 1761868800 were 18280785 with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 1759190400 on 15941937. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18280785 and a Short% of Float of 11.129999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HUN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.118906066. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Huntsman Corp (HUN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.42B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of. The current estimate, Huntsman Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.45BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.04BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.1B and the low estimate is $5.73B.