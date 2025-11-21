Stock Market Recap: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Concludes at 1.37, a -3.52 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $1.42 in the prior trading day, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) closed at $1.37, down -3.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. MGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.505 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.02 and its Current Ratio is at 5.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when HEIDEN WILLIAM K bought 50,500 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 76,760 led to the insider holds 61,500 shares of the business.

HEIDEN WILLIAM K bought 49,500 shares of MGNX for $73,755 on Aug 20 ’25. The Director now owns 111,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Feb 15 ’25, another insider, Smith Beth Ann, who serves as the VP, Controller & Treasurer of the company, sold 423 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,083 and left with 9,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGNX now has a Market Capitalization of 86664192 and an Enterprise Value of -19560884. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.153 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.184.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGNX is 1.54, which has changed by -0.5576324 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGNX has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.13%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 863.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1076990 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.15M. Insiders hold about 8.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.43% stake in the company. Shares short for MGNX as of 1761868800 were 3563867 with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 1759190400 on 3535046. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3563867 and a Short% of Float of 6.94.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.72, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$3.01.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $27.81M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.33M to a low estimate of $11.7M. As of. The current estimate, Macrogenics Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.35MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.27M. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.96MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.33M and the low estimate is $11M.