Stock Market Recap: Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Concludes at 311.54, a 0.79 Surge/Decline

After finishing at $309.09 in the prior trading day, Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) closed at $311.54, up 0.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.26 million shares were traded. UNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $314.745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $310.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On October 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $406.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $198.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Baker Charles D. sold 27 shares for $356.05 per share. The transaction valued at 9,613 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

James P Schadt Trust FBO Laure bought 27 shares of UNH for $9,363 on Sep 11 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Conway Patrick Hugh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Optum of the company, sold 589 shares for $305.00 each. As a result, the insider received 179,645 and left with 10,398 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNH now has a Market Capitalization of 282204962816 and an Enterprise Value of 339533660160. As of this moment, Unitedhealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.611.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNH is 0.46, which has changed by -0.48268592 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has reached a high of $622.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $234.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8444080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 906.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.47M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.06% stake in the company. Shares short for UNH as of 1761868800 were 12595742 with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 1759190400 on 13181807. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12595742 and a Short% of Float of 1.39.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UNH’s forward annual dividend rate was 8.62, compared to 8.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.027888317. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49. The current Payout Ratio is 52.75% for UNH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-31 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) is currently being evaluated by 22.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.56, with high estimates of $7.78 and low estimates of $5.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.5 and $16.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.31. EPS for the following year is $17.7, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $19.31 and $16.48.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $113.42B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.57B to a low estimate of $109.15B. As of. The current estimate, Unitedhealth Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.81BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.61B. There is a high estimate of $117.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.8B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $449.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $447.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400.28BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $457.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $475.8B and the low estimate is $426.52B.