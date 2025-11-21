Stock Market Recap: Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Concludes at 1.69, a -7.14 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $1.82 in the prior trading day, Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) closed at $1.69, down -7.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.12 million shares were traded. VGZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VGZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.35 and its Current Ratio is at 12.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On June 19, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 19, 2014, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC sold 1,242,469 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 2,161,896 led to the insider holds 13,728,729 shares of the business.

SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC sold 2,872 shares of VGZ for $6,519 on Oct 16 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 14,971,198 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On Oct 14 ’25, another insider, SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 364,714 shares for $2.19 each. As a result, the insider received 798,724 and left with 14,974,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VGZ now has a Market Capitalization of 213293392 and an Enterprise Value of 215983584.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VGZ is 1.12, which has changed by 2.0847456 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VGZ has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1494390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.67M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.45% stake in the company. Shares short for VGZ as of 1761868800 were 505913 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1759190400 on 172298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 505913 and a Short% of Float of 0.5.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.