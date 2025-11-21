Stock Performance Spotlight: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Ends the Day at $166.01, Down by -1.44

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Avery Dennison Corp’s stock clocked out at $166.01, down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $168.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. AVY stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On October 23, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $218.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $195.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Avery Dennison Corp bought 185,000 shares for $6.45 per share.

Avery Dennison Corp bought 185,000 shares of AVY for $1,100,750 on Jul 15 ’25. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, Avery Dennison Corp, who serves as the Investor of the company, bought 185,000 shares for $8.65 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVY now has a Market Capitalization of 12831807488 and an Enterprise Value of 16219036672. As of this moment, Avery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.849 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.294.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVY is 1.01, which has changed by -0.15606993 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVY has reached a high of $207.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $156.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVY traded 687.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 634520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.44M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.53% stake in the company. Shares short for AVY as of 1761868800 were 1651978 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1759190400 on 1853095. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1651978 and a Short% of Float of 2.4600001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.64, AVY has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02161007. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.6. The current Payout Ratio is 39.50% for AVY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1996-12-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) is currently attracting attention from 9.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.55 and $9.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.5. EPS for the following year is $10.53, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $10.96 and $10.25.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.32B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of. The current estimate, Avery Dennison Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.19BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.76BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $9.09B.