Stock Performance Spotlight: Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Ends the Day at $44.95, Down by -4.36

As of close of business last night, Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $44.95, down -4.36% from its previous closing price of $47.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. SLNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLNO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.88 and its Current Ratio is at 16.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On October 07, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.

On August 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $123.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on August 20, 2025, with a $123 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Abingworth Bioventures VII LP bought 1,347,522 shares for $82.15 per share.

Hirano Patricia C sold 3,830 shares of SLNO for $316,971 on Jul 01 ’25. The insider now owns 13,206 shares after completing the transaction at $82.76 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, PATRICIA HIRANO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,830 shares for $82.76 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNO now has a Market Capitalization of 2414265600 and an Enterprise Value of 1967994624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.944 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.924.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLNO is -3.00, which has changed by -0.13966686 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has reached a high of $90.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.93%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLNO traded 2.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2385160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.37M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 117.18% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNO as of 1761868800 were 8484772 with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 1759190400 on 8625436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8484772 and a Short% of Float of 18.010001.

Earnings Estimates

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) is currently under the scrutiny of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $5.78 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.4M. There is a high estimate of $108.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.8M.

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $462.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563.14M and the low estimate is $351.6M.