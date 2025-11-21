Stock Performance Spotlight: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Ends the Day at $8.99, Down by -2.07

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.99, down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $9.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On May 16, 2025, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on April 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHO now has a Market Capitalization of 1707229312 and an Enterprise Value of 2829562880. As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 977.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 74.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.017 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.972.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHO is 1.01, which has changed by -0.09823185 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHO traded 1.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2075530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.36M. Insiders hold about 1.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SHO as of 1761868800 were 13295993 with a Short Ratio of 7.25, compared to 1759190400 on 11709694. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13295993 and a Short% of Float of 11.359999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, SHO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039215688. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.84.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO).

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $229.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $235.46M to a low estimate of $225.03M. As of. The current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s year-ago sales were $214.77MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.33M. There is a high estimate of $249.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $958.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $954.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $905.81MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $988.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $941M.