Stock Performance Spotlight: VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Ends the Day at $28.8, Down by -1.20

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, VICI Properties Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.8, down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $29.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16.92 million shares were traded. VICI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.4112 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.775.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VICI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.

On January 10, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on January 10, 2025, with a $36 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VICI now has a Market Capitalization of 30781767680 and an Enterprise Value of 48752193536. As of this moment, VICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.283 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.289.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VICI is 0.71, which has changed by -0.09947485 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has reached a high of $34.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VICI traded 9.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8916680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.98% stake in the company. Shares short for VICI as of 1761868800 were 27902634 with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 1759190400 on 24135989. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27902634 and a Short% of Float of 3.04.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.748, VICI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.059965696. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is currently in progress, with 2.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $995.82M. As of. The current estimate, VICI Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $976.05MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $999.79M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $4.02B.

