Stock Performance Spotlight: Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Ends the Day at $115.89, Down by -1.02

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Zoetis Inc’s stock clocked out at $115.89, down -1.02% from its previous closing price of $117.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.93 million shares were traded. ZTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.4299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.795.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.28 and its Current Ratio is at 3.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

On June 18, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $160.

On December 02, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $215.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on December 02, 2024, with a $215 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 ’25 when Lagano Roxanne sold 652 shares for $170.00 per share. The transaction valued at 110,840 led to the insider holds 15,129 shares of the business.

Lagano Roxanne bought 652 shares of ZTS for $110,840 on Jun 03 ’25. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Reed Willie M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,210 shares for $166.14 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTS now has a Market Capitalization of 51360534528 and an Enterprise Value of 56802361344. As of this moment, Zoetis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.045 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.233.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZTS is 1.01, which has changed by -0.33744556 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZTS has reached a high of $181.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.37%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZTS traded 3.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5213800 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 441.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTS as of 1761868800 were 11071203 with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 1759190400 on 7985316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11071203 and a Short% of Float of 2.5100000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.932, ZTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016501537. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.34. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $7.09 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of. The current estimate, Zoetis Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.32BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.33B. There is a high estimate of $2.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.26BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.19B and the low estimate is $9.74B.