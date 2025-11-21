Stock Surge: Accelerant Holdings (ARX) Closes at $12.85, Marking a -3.96 Increase/Decrease

Abby Carey

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) closed at $12.85 down -3.96% from its previous closing price of $13.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. ARX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accelerant Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On August 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 18, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Gaynor Samuel bought 7,500 shares for $13.44 per share. The transaction valued at 100,774 led to the insider holds 7,500 shares of the business.

ONeill Francis James bought 38,000 shares of ARX for $506,810 on Nov 18 ’25. The Co-Founder, Chief U/W Officer now owns 7,235,125 shares after completing the transaction at $13.34 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Sternberg Matthew David, who serves as the COO, Risk Exchange of the company, bought 5,700 shares for $13.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,696 and bolstered with 157,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARX now has a Market Capitalization of 2850387712 and an Enterprise Value of 1456752128. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.899 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.479.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARX has reached a high of $31.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARX has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1454610 over the past ten days. A total of 114.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.46M. Insiders hold about 74.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARX as of 1761868800 were 1745973 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1759190400 on 3119419.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.95M. There is a high estimate of $262.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.8M.

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $989.3M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.