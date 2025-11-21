Stock Surge: Accelerant Holdings (ARX) Closes at $12.85, Marking a -3.96 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) closed at $12.85 down -3.96% from its previous closing price of $13.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. ARX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accelerant Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On August 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on August 18, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Gaynor Samuel bought 7,500 shares for $13.44 per share. The transaction valued at 100,774 led to the insider holds 7,500 shares of the business.

ONeill Francis James bought 38,000 shares of ARX for $506,810 on Nov 18 ’25. The Co-Founder, Chief U/W Officer now owns 7,235,125 shares after completing the transaction at $13.34 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Sternberg Matthew David, who serves as the COO, Risk Exchange of the company, bought 5,700 shares for $13.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,696 and bolstered with 157,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARX now has a Market Capitalization of 2850387712 and an Enterprise Value of 1456752128. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.899 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.479.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARX has reached a high of $31.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARX has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1454610 over the past ten days. A total of 114.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.46M. Insiders hold about 74.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ARX as of 1761868800 were 1745973 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1759190400 on 3119419.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.95M. There is a high estimate of $262.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.8M.

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $989.3M.