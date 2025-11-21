Stock Surge: Alcoa Corp (AA) Closes at $35.83, Marking a -2.42 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) closed at $35.83 down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $36.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.68 million shares were traded. AA stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alcoa Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.91 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AA now has a Market Capitalization of 9278682112 and an Enterprise Value of 10691159040. As of this moment, Alcoa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.831 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.231.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AA is 1.99, which has changed by -0.20947254 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AA has reached a high of $47.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.95%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AA has traded an average of 6.65M shares per day and 6031370 over the past ten days. A total of 258.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.86M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.03% stake in the company. Shares short for AA as of 1761868800 were 12344720 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1759190400 on 9153261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12344720 and a Short% of Float of 5.3200003.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AA is 0.40, from 0.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010893246. The current Payout Ratio is 142.65% for AA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-11-01 when the company split stock in a 1000:801 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Alcoa Corp (AA) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $4.46 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of. The current estimate, Alcoa Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.49BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.25B. There is a high estimate of $3.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.06B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.89BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.01B and the low estimate is $11.52B.