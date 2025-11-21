Stock Surge: Conduent Inc (CNDT) Closes at $1.79, Marking a -4.28 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at $1.79 down -4.28% from its previous closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.71 million shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.941 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Conduent Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on March 14, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Agadi Harshavardhan V bought 100,000 shares for $2.81 per share. The transaction valued at 281,000 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Goodburn Giles Andrew bought 13,798 shares of CNDT for $32,011 on May 12 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 331,168 shares after completing the transaction at $2.32 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 282773472 and an Enterprise Value of 1061903360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.346 whereas that against EBITDA is 132.738.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNDT is 1.38, which has changed by -0.48626375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNDT has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 1896160 over the past ten days. A total of 154.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.55M. Insiders hold about 10.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of 1761868800 were 3552055 with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1759190400 on 3556775. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3552055 and a Short% of Float of 2.4.