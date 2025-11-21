Stock Surge: Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) Closes at $159.59, Marking a -3.93 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Qualcomm, Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at $159.59 down -3.93% from its previous closing price of $166.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.73 million shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qualcomm, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.94 and its Current Ratio is at 2.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $205 from $185 previously.

On October 22, 2025, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $200.

Arete Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Palkhiwala Akash J. sold 3,333 shares for $170.33 per share. The transaction valued at 567,702 led to the insider holds 33,208 shares of the business.

Grech Patricia Y sold 203 shares of QCOM for $35,093 on Nov 07 ’25. The SVP & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $172.87 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, ACE HEATHER S, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $172.87 each. As a result, the insider received 276,592 and left with 19,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 172197609472 and an Enterprise Value of 176408887296. As of this moment, Qualcomm,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.984 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.604.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QCOM is 1.22, which has changed by 0.06850636 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $205.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.21%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QCOM has traded an average of 9.63M shares per day and 10104410 over the past ten days. A total of 1.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.92% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of 1761868800 were 24435707 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1759190400 on 23832501. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24435707 and a Short% of Float of 2.54.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QCOM is 3.48, from 3.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020949973. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08. The current Payout Ratio is 69.40% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-08-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 25.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Qualcomm, Inc (QCOM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.04 and low estimates of $2.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.25 and $10.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.11. EPS for the following year is $12.41, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $14.78 and $10.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.58B to a low estimate of $11B. As of. The current estimate, Qualcomm, Inc’s year-ago sales were $11.67BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.12B. There is a high estimate of $11.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.2B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.14BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49B and the low estimate is $42.02B.