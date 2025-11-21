Stock Surge: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Closes at $90.05, Marking a -1.40 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $90.05 down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $91.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.51 million shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Airlines Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 20, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $138 from $127 previously.

On July 21, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $101 to $127.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Gebo Kate sold 29,953 shares for $97.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,923,203 led to the insider holds 45,496 shares of the business.

Gebo Kate sold 6,343 shares of UAL for $620,415 on Aug 12 ’25. The EVP HR and Labor Relations now owns 69,106 shares after completing the transaction at $97.81 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Harford Barney, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,823 shares for $90.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,424,598 and left with 89,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAL now has a Market Capitalization of 29152606208 and an Enterprise Value of 47559991296. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.815 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.886.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UAL is 1.31, which has changed by -0.03252119 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $116.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UAL has traded an average of 5.84M shares per day and 5266360 over the past ten days. A total of 323.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.87M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.41% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of 1761868800 were 12949326 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1759190400 on 13229640. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12949326 and a Short% of Float of 4.54.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is currently being evaluated by 16.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.0 and $10.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.81. EPS for the following year is $13.0, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $15.06 and $10.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.68B to a low estimate of $14.72B. As of. The current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.7BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.97B. There is a high estimate of $14.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.08B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.06BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.84B and the low estimate is $57.8B.