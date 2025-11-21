Trading Day Review: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $8.58

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) closed at $8.58 in the last session, down -2.17% from day before closing price of $8.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.54 million shares were traded. DRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

On November 22, 2024, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10.75 to $10.25.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on November 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when Donnelly Jeffrey bought 10,000 shares for $7.98 per share. The transaction valued at 79,800 led to the insider holds 672,894 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRH now has a Market Capitalization of 1752189056 and an Enterprise Value of 2796926208. As of this moment, Diamondrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.486 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRH is 1.01, which has changed by -0.04048139 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $9.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.29%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRH traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5184530 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 203.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.89M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.82% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of 1761868800 were 18101107 with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1759190400 on 14110617. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18101107 and a Short% of Float of 14.12.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DRH is 0.27, which was 0.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030786773. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $275.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.09M to a low estimate of $268.73M. As of. The current estimate, Diamondrock Hospitality Co’s year-ago sales were $279.05MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.67M. There is a high estimate of $263.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.07M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.13B.

