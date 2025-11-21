Trading Day Review: enCore Energy Corp (EU) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $2.43

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU) closed at $2.43 in the last session, down -7.60% from day before closing price of $2.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. EU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.48 and its Current Ratio is at 13.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On May 06, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Stover Dennis sold 20,000 shares for $3.54 per share. The transaction valued at 70,730 led to the insider holds 468,500 shares of the business.

Harris William B. sold 80,000 shares of EU for $272,800 on Oct 07 ’25. The Director now owns 280,001 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Oct 07 ’25, another insider, Stover Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $3.33 each. As a result, the insider received 66,600 and left with 488,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EU now has a Market Capitalization of 455016384 and an Enterprise Value of 515237280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.672 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EU is 1.81, which has changed by -0.3324873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EU has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EU traded on average about 4.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2578080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.57M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.38% stake in the company. Shares short for EU as of 1761868800 were 28022513 with a Short Ratio of 5.85, compared to 1759190400 on 27022601. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28022513 and a Short% of Float of 15.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.01MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.01M and the low estimate is $126.07M.