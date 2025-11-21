Trading Day Review: enCore Energy Corp (EU) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $2.43

Abby Carey

Companies

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU) closed at $2.43 in the last session, down -7.60% from day before closing price of $2.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.6 million shares were traded. EU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.48 and its Current Ratio is at 13.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

On May 06, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 ’25 when Stover Dennis sold 20,000 shares for $3.54 per share. The transaction valued at 70,730 led to the insider holds 468,500 shares of the business.

Harris William B. sold 80,000 shares of EU for $272,800 on Oct 07 ’25. The Director now owns 280,001 shares after completing the transaction at $3.41 per share. On Oct 07 ’25, another insider, Stover Dennis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $3.33 each. As a result, the insider received 66,600 and left with 488,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EU now has a Market Capitalization of 455016384 and an Enterprise Value of 515237280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.672 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EU is 1.81, which has changed by -0.3324873 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EU has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EU traded on average about 4.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2578080 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 187.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.57M. Insiders hold about 3.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.38% stake in the company. Shares short for EU as of 1761868800 were 28022513 with a Short Ratio of 5.85, compared to 1759190400 on 27022601. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28022513 and a Short% of Float of 15.290000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.01MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.01M and the low estimate is $126.07M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.