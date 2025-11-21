Trading Day Review: Innoviva Inc (INVA) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $21.16

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) closed at $21.16 in the last session, down -0.52% from day before closing price of $21.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. INVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.33 and its Current Ratio is at 14.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 30, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On August 11, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On July 14, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 14, 2025, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when DENNER ALEXANDER J sold 1,196,746 shares for $17.52 per share. The transaction valued at 20,964,237 led to the insider holds 5,658,705 shares of the business.

DENNER ALEXANDER J sold 270,374 shares of INVA for $4,766,126 on Mar 05 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 6,855,451 shares after completing the transaction at $17.63 per share. On Mar 04 ’25, another insider, DENNER ALEXANDER J, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 151,175 shares for $17.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,665,079 and left with 7,125,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1582113408 and an Enterprise Value of 1380465920. As of this moment, Innoviva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.553 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.902.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVA is 0.43, which has changed by 0.11594963 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVA has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INVA traded on average about 782.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1119500 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.69M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.24% stake in the company. Shares short for INVA as of 1761868800 were 5177278 with a Short Ratio of 6.62, compared to 1759190400 on 6811163. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5177278 and a Short% of Float of 9.020001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for INVA, which recently paid a dividend on 2015-09-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2015-09-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-06-03 when the company split stock in a 1241:1000 ratio.