Trading Day Review: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $51.18

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) closed at $51.18 in the last session, down -3.96% from day before closing price of $53.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 22 ’25 when Hsieh Louis bought 21,363 shares for $60.84 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDU now has a Market Capitalization of 8532326912 and an Enterprise Value of 81042178048. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.248 whereas that against EBITDA is 122.442.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EDU is 0.34, which has changed by -0.07658982 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $68.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.35%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDU traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 926850 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.56M. Insiders hold about 3.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.42% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of 1761868800 were 6278858 with a Short Ratio of 6.18, compared to 1759190400 on 5637401. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6278858 and a Short% of Float of 5.1999997.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EDU is 0.60, which was 1.2 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022518296. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EDU, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-09-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-04-08 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $4.57 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of. The current estimate, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s year-ago sales were $1.04BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $5.72B.