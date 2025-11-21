Trading Day Review: Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $60.77

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) closed at $60.77 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $61.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. RYAAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.5748.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYAAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAAY now has a Market Capitalization of 31958921216 and an Enterprise Value of 63854968832. As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.236 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.663.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYAAY is 1.26, which has changed by 0.443097 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $67.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYAAY traded on average about 935.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 873030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 528.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 527.96M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of 1761868800 were 1152476 with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 1759190400 on 1257430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1152476 and a Short% of Float of 0.36000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RYAAY is 1.00, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00678733. The current Payout Ratio is 26.65% for RYAAY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-09-30 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of. The current estimate, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.96BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.95BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.52B and the low estimate is $15.92B.