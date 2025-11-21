Trading Day Review: Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $60.77

Abby Carey

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) closed at $60.77 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $61.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. RYAAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.5748.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYAAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAAY now has a Market Capitalization of 31958921216 and an Enterprise Value of 63854968832. As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.236 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.663.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYAAY is 1.26, which has changed by 0.443097 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $67.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.88%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYAAY traded on average about 935.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 873030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 528.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 527.96M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of 1761868800 were 1152476 with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 1759190400 on 1257430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1152476 and a Short% of Float of 0.36000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RYAAY is 1.00, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00678733. The current Payout Ratio is 26.65% for RYAAY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-09-30 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) is a result of the insights provided by 3.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.66. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $3.12B. As of. The current estimate, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.96BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.95BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.52B and the low estimate is $15.92B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.