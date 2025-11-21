Trading Day Triumph: Avantor Inc (AVTR) Ends at $10.99, a -0.18 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) closed the day trading at $10.99 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $11.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.12 million shares were traded. AVTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.873.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

On October 30, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Ligner Emmanuel bought 87,500 shares for $11.35 per share. The transaction valued at 993,125 led to the insider holds 283,424 shares of the business.

Todd Edwards bought 29,131 shares of AVTR for $732,926 on Nov 06 ’25. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, SUMME GREGORY L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $11.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,125,000 and bolstered with 300,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTR now has a Market Capitalization of 7493145088 and an Enterprise Value of 11112781824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.284.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVTR is 0.94, which has changed by -0.45923382 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $23.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVTR traded about 11.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVTR traded about 8730500 shares per day. A total of 681.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 663.26M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.81% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of 1761868800 were 21944903 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1759190400 on 26005227. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21944903 and a Short% of Float of 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Avantor Inc (AVTR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 17.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of. The current estimate, Avantor Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.69BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.64B and the low estimate is $6.45B.