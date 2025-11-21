Trading Day Triumph: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Ends at $49.87, a -0.58 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) closed the day trading at $49.87 down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $50.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. COLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.565.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COLM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On April 28, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $64.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on April 28, 2025, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Bragdon Peter J bought 300 shares for $54.40 per share. The transaction valued at 16,320 led to the insider holds 26,223 shares of the business.

Bragdon Peter J bought 300 shares of COLM for $14,961 on Aug 11 ’25. The EVP, CAO, Gen. Counsel now owns 24,986 shares after completing the transaction at $49.87 per share. On May 09 ’25, another insider, BABSON STEPHEN E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,776 shares for $65.94 each. As a result, the insider received 183,049 and left with 128,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLM now has a Market Capitalization of 2731383296 and an Enterprise Value of 2931723008. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.856 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.381.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COLM is 0.90, which has changed by -0.3806643 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COLM has reached a high of $92.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.56%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COLM traded about 702.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COLM traded about 611340 shares per day. A total of 54.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.23M. Insiders hold about 53.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.39% stake in the company. Shares short for COLM as of 1761868800 were 3306336 with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 1759190400 on 2805221. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3306336 and a Short% of Float of 12.0.

Dividends & Splits

COLM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.2 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024067389. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 31.44% for COLM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) is underway, with the input of 9.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of. The current estimate, Columbia Sportswear Co’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $789.42M. There is a high estimate of $801.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $780.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.35B.