Trading Day Triumph: Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Ends at $7.07, a -7.46 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) closed the day trading at $7.07 down -7.46% from the previous closing price of $7.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.08 million shares were traded. EXK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.0699.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXK now has a Market Capitalization of 2079835008 and an Enterprise Value of 2350893056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.973 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.513.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXK is 1.36, which has changed by 0.69777775 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.62%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXK traded about 14.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXK traded about 9660630 shares per day. A total of 294.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.64M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.34% stake in the company. Shares short for EXK as of 1761868800 were 19875842 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1759190400 on 25650804.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $189.86M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192.05M to a low estimate of $187.68M. As of. The current estimate, Endeavour Silver Corp’s year-ago sales were $60.93M

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $678.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $602.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $639M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.16MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $835.1M.