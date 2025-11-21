Trading Day Triumph: Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) Ends at $857.19, a -3.10 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Monolithic Power System Inc (NASDAQ: MPWR) closed the day trading at $857.19 down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $884.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. MPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $917.4375 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $852.685.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MPWR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.63 and its Current Ratio is at 4.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $1250 from $1100 previously.

On October 14, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $1200.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $825 to $1100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when Sciammas Maurice sold 27,966 shares for $881.66 per share. The transaction valued at 24,656,387 led to the insider holds 148,306 shares of the business.

Sciammas Maurice sold 7,034 shares of MPWR for $6,121,059 on Nov 19 ’25. The EVP, WW Sales & Marketing now owns 176,272 shares after completing the transaction at $870.21 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, MAURICE SCIAMMAS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $879.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 41065402368 and an Enterprise Value of 41130299392. As of this moment, Monolithic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.457 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.557.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPWR is 1.49, which has changed by 0.5453211 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPWR has reached a high of $1123.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $438.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.54%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MPWR traded about 577.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MPWR traded about 651700 shares per day. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.67M. Insiders hold about 4.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.19% stake in the company. Shares short for MPWR as of 1761868800 were 1667795 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1759190400 on 2051204. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1667795 and a Short% of Float of 4.0900003.

Dividends & Splits

MPWR’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.93, up from 5.93 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0067032157. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Monolithic Power System Inc (MPWR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 15.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.59, with high estimates of $4.83 and low estimates of $4.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.75 and $17.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.7. EPS for the following year is $20.81, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $21.89 and $20.18.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $741.69M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $747.7M to a low estimate of $740M. As of. The current estimate, Monolithic Power System Inc’s year-ago sales were $621.66MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $736.58M. There is a high estimate of $757.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $718.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.36B and the low estimate is $3.13B.