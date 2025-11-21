Trading Day Triumph: Sanofi ADR (SNY) Ends at $48.89, a -1.33 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) closed the day trading at $48.89 down -1.33% from the previous closing price of $49.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.5 million shares were traded. SNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNY now has a Market Capitalization of 119336730624 and an Enterprise Value of 73475858432. As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.6 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.957.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNY is 0.43, which has changed by 0.032721996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $60.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNY traded about 3.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNY traded about 2011470 shares per day. A total of 2.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of 1761868800 were 5391754 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1759190400 on 4111502. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5391754 and a Short% of Float of 0.25.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Sanofi ADR (SNY) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.51. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $11.14B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.41B to a low estimate of $10.94B. As of. The current estimate, Sanofi ADR’s year-ago sales were $10.56BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.12B. There is a high estimate of $10.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.12B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.08BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.55B and the low estimate is $45.84B.