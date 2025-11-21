Upward Trajectory: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $251.09

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) was $251.09 for the day, down -0.85% from the previous closing price of $253.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $258.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $250.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

On June 13, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $355.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Brifo Victoria sold 1,359 shares for $292.38 per share. The transaction valued at 397,344 led to the insider holds 8,686 shares of the business.

Brifo Victoria bought 1,359 shares of APD for $397,344 on Aug 05 ’25. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Nelson Walter L., who serves as the Sr. VP, Glob Helium & Rare Gas of the company, sold 589 shares for $308.50 each. As a result, the insider received 181,706 and left with 719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APD now has a Market Capitalization of 55880990720 and an Enterprise Value of 74726154240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.208 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APD is 0.84, which has changed by -0.22996229 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $341.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $235.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.77%.

Shares Statistics:

APD traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1449900 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.62M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.59% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of 1761868800 were 5038161 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1759190400 on 6214185. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5038161 and a Short% of Float of 2.27.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.14, APD has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028193485. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 40.94% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-10-03 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) involves the perspectives of 17.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.03, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.14 and $12.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.91. EPS for the following year is $13.89, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $14.35 and $12.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.17B to a low estimate of $2.86B. As of. The current estimate, Air Products & Chemicals Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.93BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.04B. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.89B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.04BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.98B and the low estimate is $12.31B.

