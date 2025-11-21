Upward Trajectory: Berry Corp (BRY) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $3.28

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) was $3.28 for the day, down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 14, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRY now has a Market Capitalization of 254551280 and an Enterprise Value of 650763840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.891 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.535.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRY is 0.83, which has changed by -0.21126759 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.38%.

Shares Statistics:

BRY traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 824550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.18M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of 1761868800 were 1165283 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1759190400 on 966090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1165283 and a Short% of Float of 1.53.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, BRY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035714287. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.97.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $161M. As of. The current estimate, Berry Corp’s year-ago sales were $187.79MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.5M. There is a high estimate of $151M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $591M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $649M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $776.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621M and the low estimate is $584M.