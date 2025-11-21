Upward Trajectory: Berry Corp (BRY) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $3.28

Kevin Freeman

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) was $3.28 for the day, down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 14, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRY now has a Market Capitalization of 254551280 and an Enterprise Value of 650763840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.891 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.535.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRY is 0.83, which has changed by -0.21126759 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.38%.

Shares Statistics:

BRY traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 824550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.18M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of 1761868800 were 1165283 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1759190400 on 966090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1165283 and a Short% of Float of 1.53.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, BRY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035714287. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.97.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $161M. As of. The current estimate, Berry Corp’s year-ago sales were $187.79MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.5M. There is a high estimate of $151M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $591M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $649M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $776.5MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $602.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621M and the low estimate is $584M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.