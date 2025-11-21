Upward Trajectory: Flywire Corp (FLYW) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $13.1

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) was $13.1 for the day, down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $13.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLYW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.53 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 22, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Butterfield Peter sold 1,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 393,522 shares of the business.

Riese Phillip John bought 100 shares of FLYW for $1,502 on Nov 05 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Butterfield Peter, who serves as the General Counsel and CCO of the company, sold 9,563 shares for $13.14 each. As a result, the insider received 125,706 and left with 394,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 1602265472 and an Enterprise Value of 1269295488. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.177 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.502.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLYW is 1.27, which has changed by -0.41779327 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $23.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.92%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.65%.

Shares Statistics:

FLYW traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1707050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.89M. Insiders hold about 7.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.51% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of 1761868800 were 4673312 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1759190400 on 5095309. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4673312 and a Short% of Float of 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Flywire Corp (FLYW) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.86M to a low estimate of $140.6M. As of. The current estimate, Flywire Corp’s year-ago sales were $112.8MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.8M. There is a high estimate of $161.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.4M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $616.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $591.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $598.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $474.2MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $692.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.95M and the low estimate is $676.7M.