Upward Trajectory: i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.98

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) was $0.98 for the day, down -9.59% from the previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.36 million shares were traded. IAUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9734.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IAUX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Savarie David Roger bought 5,000 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 5,250 led to the insider holds 263,200 shares of the business.

Savarie David Roger bought 12,000 shares of IAUX for $7,440 on Jun 11 ’25. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 258,200 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Feb 28 ’25, another insider, Young Richard Scott, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 625,000 shares for $0.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 346,312 and bolstered with 2,676,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAUX now has a Market Capitalization of 806781760 and an Enterprise Value of 966512512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.951 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.187.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IAUX is 1.07, which has changed by 0.61676645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IAUX has reached a high of $1.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.34%.

Shares Statistics:

IAUX traded an average of 5.70M shares per day over the past three months and 4031490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 816.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 728.64M. Insiders hold about 11.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.77% stake in the company. Shares short for IAUX as of 1761868800 were 25970018 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1759190400 on 32847139. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25970018 and a Short% of Float of 3.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $111M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.34MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196M and the low estimate is $171M.

