Upward Trajectory: Macy’s Inc (M) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $19.06

The closing price of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) was $19.06 for the day, down -1.80% from the previous closing price of $19.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.3 million shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.075.

Our analysis of M’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

On September 04, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $17.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on May 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Kirgan Danielle L. sold 100,000 shares for $17.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,775,000 led to the insider holds 136,161 shares of the business.

Kirgan Danielle L. bought 50,000 shares of M for $870,000 on Sep 18 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Kirgan Danielle L., who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider received 875,000 and left with 236,161 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 5117719552 and an Enterprise Value of 9769719808. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.958.

The Beta on a monthly basis for M is 1.46, which has changed by 0.28798938 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $21.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.99%.

M traded an average of 8.79M shares per day over the past three months and 5455250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 268.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.65M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.03% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of 1761868800 were 24015282 with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 1759190400 on 22788555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24015282 and a Short% of Float of 10.26.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.712, M has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.036682125. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.85. The current Payout Ratio is 32.41% for M, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

The stock of Macy’s Inc (M) is currently drawing attention from 13.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $2.34 and $1.45.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.6B to a low estimate of $4.43B. As of. The current estimate, Macy’s Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.74BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.32B. There is a high estimate of $7.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.04B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.29BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.36B and the low estimate is $19.24B.