Viatris Inc (VTRS)’s Day in Review: Closing at 10.19, Down by -2.58

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $10.46 in the prior trading day, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) closed at $10.19, down -2.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.65 million shares were traded. VTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.165.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 06, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Le Goff Corinne sold 7,032 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 72,045 led to the insider holds 35,299 shares of the business.

Le Goff Corinne bought 7,032 shares of VTRS for $72,045 on Sep 11 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Smith Scott Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,000 shares for $9.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 219,740 and bolstered with 314,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 11764020224 and an Enterprise Value of 25656012800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.816 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.355.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTRS is 0.82, which has changed by -0.21056604 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.116571546 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.56%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9924070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 2.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.86% stake in the company. Shares short for VTRS as of 1761868800 were 25985671 with a Short Ratio of 2.81, compared to 1759190400 on 30804678. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25985671 and a Short% of Float of 2.5700000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VTRS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.045889102. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.5B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.61B to a low estimate of $3.43B. As of. The current estimate, Viatris Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.53BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.31B. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.74BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.5B and the low estimate is $14.11B.

