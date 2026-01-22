Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 76.1, Up 1.93

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Meritage Homes Corp’s stock clocked out at $76.1, up 1.93% from its previous closing price of $74.66. In other words, the price has increased by $1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.64 and its Current Ratio is at 11.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On January 07, 2026, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $90.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on October 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $82.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Lord Phillippe sold 6,950 shares for $80.01 per share. The transaction valued at 556,070 led to the insider holds 221,320 shares of the business.

Lord Phillippe bought 6,950 shares of MTH for $556,070 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Clinton Malissia, who serves as the EVP – Gen. Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 6,518 shares for $71.59 each. As a result, the insider received 466,620 and left with 8,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5414981632 and an Enterprise Value of 6519972352. As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.079 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.507.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTH is 1.45, which has changed by -0.09128529 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $84.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MTH traded 876.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1078980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.62M. Insiders hold about 2.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.32% stake in the company. Shares short for MTH as of 1767139200 were 4186239 with a Short Ratio of 4.78, compared to 1764288000 on 3925510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4186239 and a Short% of Float of 6.08.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.665, MTH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022301096. The current Payout Ratio is 13.99% for MTH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-01-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $6.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.69. EPS for the following year is $6.84, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $7.28 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.37B. The current estimate, Meritage Homes Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.61BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.66B and the low estimate is $6.06B.