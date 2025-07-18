Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 0.2, Down -10.08

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Abpro Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.2, down -10.08% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81.18 million shares were traded. ABP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2192 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1964.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.11 and its Current Ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Suk Jin Wook (Miles) bought 16,200 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 4,212 led to the insider holds 146,477 shares of the business.

Suk Jin Wook (Miles) bought 4,325 shares of ABP for $1,081 on Apr 29 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 130,277 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Apr 24 ’25, another insider, Suk Jin Wook (Miles), who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 26,542 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,024 and bolstered with 125,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABP now has a Market Capitalization of 11926468 and an Enterprise Value of 15471531. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 84.544 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABP is -0.01, which has changed by -0.98176795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABP has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -92.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABP traded 12.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2252420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 46.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.45% stake in the company. Shares short for ABP as of 1749772800 were 1174948 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1747267200 on 157879. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1174948 and a Short% of Float of 3.73.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0