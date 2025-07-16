AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 8.93, Down -2.62

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AdaptHealth Corp’s stock clocked out at $8.93, down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $9.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. AHCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AHCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $14.50 previously.

On November 08, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $6.50.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’24 when Rietkerk Shaw bought 32,500 shares for $9.70 per share.

Clemens Jason A sold 35,000 shares of AHCO for $327,250 on Dec 10 ’24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 420,719 shares after completing the transaction at $9.35 per share. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, JASON A CLEMENS &BIANCA S VITA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $9.35 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHCO now has a Market Capitalization of 1205085696 and an Enterprise Value of 3298432256. As of this moment, AdaptHealth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.016 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AHCO is 1.59, which has changed by -0.1892131 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.66%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AHCO traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1394500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.37M. Insiders hold about 33.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.83% stake in the company. Shares short for AHCO as of 1749772800 were 8665112 with a Short Ratio of 6.87, compared to 1747267200 on 9716234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8665112 and a Short% of Float of 8.3900005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0