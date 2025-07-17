Analytical Lens: Exploring ASML Holding NV (ASML)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) was $754.45 for the day, down -8.33% from the previous closing price of $823.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.76 million shares were traded. ASML stock price reached its highest trading level at $760.8999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $730.6.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASML’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On June 17, 2025, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $806.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASML now has a Market Capitalization of 296649752576 and an Enterprise Value of 308962689024. As of this moment, ASML’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.059 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.501.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASML is 1.78, which has changed by -0.24476922 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASML has reached a high of $1077.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $578.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.79%.

Shares Statistics:

ASML traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1235180 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 393.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 393.06M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.32% stake in the company. Shares short for ASML as of 1749772800 were 2941040 with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1747267200 on 2870127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2941040 and a Short% of Float of 0.83.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.88, ASML has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.95. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.005929382The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 28.35% for ASML, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-04-28 with an ex-dividend date of 1745798400. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-01 when the company split stock in a 8:9 ratio.