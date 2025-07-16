Analytical Lens: Exploring Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ: BNAI) was $0.33 for the day, down -5.09% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. BNAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3459 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3255.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.13 and its Current Ratio is at 0.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 25, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNAI now has a Market Capitalization of 14358459 and an Enterprise Value of 21169648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 239.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 352.827 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BNAI is 0.63, which has changed by -0.9019499 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BNAI has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.69%.

Shares Statistics:

BNAI traded an average of 6.85M shares per day over the past three months and 817220 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.36M. Insiders hold about 34.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.69% stake in the company. Shares short for BNAI as of 1749772800 were 554021 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1747267200 on 30065. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 554021 and a Short% of Float of 1.91.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5M and the low estimate is $2.5M.