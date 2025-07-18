Analytical Lens: Exploring Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) was $56.15 for the day, up 7.44% from the previous closing price of $52.26. In other words, the price has increased by $7.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.489 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.87 and its Current Ratio is at 3.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On March 12, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,272,727 shares for $44.00 per share. The transaction valued at 99,999,988 led to the insider holds 3,365,523 shares of the business.

Mineo Chrysa bought 2,270 shares of CDTX for $49,281 on Jun 02 ’25. The Director now owns 2,270 shares after completing the transaction at $21.71 per share. On Jun 03 ’25, another insider, Mineo Chrysa, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,050 shares for $23.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,614 and bolstered with 3,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1241903232 and an Enterprise Value of 466283072. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4139.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1543.984 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDTX is 1.17, which has changed by 3.275116 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $56.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.77%.

Shares Statistics:

CDTX traded an average of 607.37K shares per day over the past three months and 904930 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.09M. Insiders hold about 40.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of 1749772800 were 648282 with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 1747267200 on 445327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 648282 and a Short% of Float of 5.0100001999999995.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.73, with high estimates of -$1.25 and low estimates of -$2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.68 and -$9.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.24. EPS for the following year is -$7.82, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$5.3 and -$9.92.