Analytical Lens: Exploring E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) was $3.47 for the day, down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. SSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.435.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 11, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSP now has a Market Capitalization of 304355424 and an Enterprise Value of 3376038912. As of this moment, E.W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.365 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.967.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSP is 1.01, which has changed by 0.074498534 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSP has reached a high of $4.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.22%.

Shares Statistics:

SSP traded an average of 846.87K shares per day over the past three months and 1002510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Insiders hold about 20.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.17% stake in the company. Shares short for SSP as of 1749772800 were 1792249 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1747267200 on 2043753. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1792249 and a Short% of Float of 4.5900002.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.44. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SSP, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-12-14 with an ex-dividend date of 1607904000. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-04-01 when the company split stock in a 1127:1000 ratio.