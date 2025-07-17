Analytical Lens: Exploring Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) was $39.03 for the day, down -3.03% from the previous closing price of $40.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.61 million shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.6703 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.815.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

On July 09, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $32.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 ’25 when Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan bought 4,000 shares for $46.35 per share. The transaction valued at 185,390 led to the insider holds 1,598,696 shares of the business.

Yang Mandy sold 1,319 shares of ENPH for $83,519 on Mar 10 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,524 shares after completing the transaction at $63.32 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $61.26 each. As a result, the insider received 6,125,700 and left with 1,881,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENPH now has a Market Capitalization of 5121009152 and an Enterprise Value of 4970106368. As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.492 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.993.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENPH is 1.60, which has changed by -0.638633 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $130.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -37.74%.

Shares Statistics:

ENPH traded an average of 8.42M shares per day over the past three months and 7909420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.29M. Insiders hold about 3.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.14% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of 1749772800 were 24045593 with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 1747267200 on 20630743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24045593 and a Short% of Float of 25.14.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0