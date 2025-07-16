Analytical Lens: Exploring MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: MSPR) was $0.99 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $1.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.59 million shares were traded. MSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9005.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.02 and its Current Ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’24 when Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 506,296 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 65,717 led to the insider holds 2,985,381 shares of the business.

Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 340,300 shares of MSPR for $37,331 on Nov 05 ’24. The Former 10% Owner now owns 3,491,677 shares after completing the transaction at $0.11 per share. On Nov 04 ’24, another insider, Palantir Technologies Inc., who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 111,760 shares for $0.10 each. As a result, the insider received 11,299 and left with 3,831,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSPR now has a Market Capitalization of 8158760 and an Enterprise Value of 522387520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.923 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.362.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSPR is -2.40, which has changed by -0.9111111 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.10611236 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSPR has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -52.57%.

Shares Statistics:

MSPR traded an average of 279.58K shares per day over the past three months and 1303710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.23M. Insiders hold about 34.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.82% stake in the company. Shares short for MSPR as of 1749772800 were 213688 with a Short Ratio of 0.69, compared to 1747267200 on 260321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 213688 and a Short% of Float of 38.41.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0